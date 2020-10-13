Collin County votes to remove COVID-19 dashboard

article

People in Collin County will have a harder time finding out what's going on there in the pandemic.

The Commissioner's Court voted to remove the county's COVID-19 reporting page at the end of the month.

In August, Collin County put a disclaimer on the page that said it had no confidence in the numbers provided by the state.

There's still a backlog of cases and other problems, so the commissioners voted to take it down.

"I'm not sure that fixation on those percentages and case numbers has as much value as it did early on when we were trying to figure out the disease and trying to figure out trends. We know where we are now," said Commissioner Darrell Hale.

"I think that there are still people who look at that and I think you would wind up with a situation where the public feels like there's something we're trying to hide," argued Commissioner Susan Fletcher.

If the decision stands, the link will begin directing people to the state's website to find the county's case numbers after Oct. 30.