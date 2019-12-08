College Football Playoff Selection Committee Ranks Top 4 Teams

The highly anticipated 2020 College Football Playoff Rankings are official, and the LSU Tigers are the No. 1 seeded team.

The playoff committee met Saturday night and Sunday morning at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, to determine LSU will face the No. 4 seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the semifinal Peach Bowl.

The committee said LSU jumped to No. 1 after dominating the Georgia Bulldogs 27-10 in the SEC Championship game Saturday.

On the same night, The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Wisconsin Badgers. It was a slow start, but it secured Ohio State's semi final spot in the Fiesta Bowl. They will play the No. 3 Clemson Tigers.

"Our committee has put out rankings for six weeks now and three of the weeks Ohio State was No.1 and the other three weeks LSU was No. 1," said Bill Hancock, the College Football Playoff Executive Director. "That's an indicator of how close they were."

Some North Texas football fans agreed that LSU played like the No.1 team. Others are disappointed that more teams can not compete in the playoff.

The College Football Playoff is in year six of a 12-year contract, but Hancock says change is always possible.

Advertisement

“My bosses are very happy with what we have, it’s been very successful and very good for college football but they’re talking about the future. I think that’s only a matter of good management, good, responsible management to see how you can make yourself better. Nothing is imminent but I know my bosses will continue to be talking.”