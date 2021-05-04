Cleanup begins after possible tornados cause damage in Ellis County

article

There is a lot of damage across the Dallas-Fort Worth area after Monday night’s high winds and heavy rain. Ellis County was hit especially hard.

Ellis County officials said they are pretty confident a tornado that blew through, ripping apart mobile homes and trailers off Highway 77 near Butler Lane.

About 20 to 50 structures were damaged and eight people were injured, including three truck drivers whose 18-wheelers were blown off Interstate 35E near Forreston Road.

Video showed the trucks on their sides, causing a major traffic backup overnight.

It took hours the clear the road because the trucks were carrying grocery items like Tic Tac, Nutella, bell peppers and cucumbers. All of it had to be removed from the road.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the three drivers are all expected to recover but one has serious injuries.

The Texas Baptist Men are reportedly headed to Ellis County to help with the cleanup. The American Red Cross is helping the displaced families with hotels.

Several viewers also shared photos and video of a funnel could and possible tornado near Blum in Hill County, 50 miles south of Fort Worth.

There’s no word yet on the damage or if anyone was injured.