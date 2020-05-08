City of Dallas to furlough 500 employees

article

The city of Dallas announced it is furloughing 500 of its employees.

Workers in 10 different departments got a notification about their job on Friday. Many of them have not been working since March 25 because they work in areas such as the library.

A spokeswoman for the city said essential services to residents will not be impacted.

The furloughs will help the city absorb a $25 million projected revenue loss.

“This recession has been immediate, it is deep, it is unlike anything we've seen before,” said Elizabeth Reich, Dallas Chief Financial Officer.

The projected shortfall could be worse next year. The city estimates losing $50 million in sales tax revenue.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage