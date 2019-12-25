Child back home after being taken to fire station in south Houston

A child who was found wandering the streets Christmas night is now back home.

The young boy was reportedly found alone near a bus stop and grocery store in south Houston.

Someone spotted him and dropped him off shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fire Station 46 in the 3900 block of Corder.

He was then taken to Texas Children's Hospital to be evaluated.

A person claiming to be the child's mother was interviewed by HPD after arriving at the fire station around 10 p.m.

Child Protective Services says the boy was returned home Thursday. CPS reports that they will be performing periodic visits to check in on the boy.