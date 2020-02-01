Cheer team coached by pregnant woman killed in Arlington crash to compete in her honor
article
ARLINGTON, Texas - Saturday night, there are plans to honor a pregnant woman who was killed Thursday when her car was hit by a wrong-way driver in Arlington.
Parents of the cheer team coached by 27-year-old Ashley Medina-Bare said her team will compete at AT&T Stadium.
Last weekend, Medina-Bare found out she was going to have a baby boy.
Now, a week later, her husband and loved ones are planning her funeral.
RELATED: Husband of pregnant woman killed in Arlington wrong-way crash says she’s ‘irreplaceable’
There will be a moment of silence Saturday night before her team competes at the Spirit Celebration Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders National Championship.