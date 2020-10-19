Central Market destroyed by tornado reopens in North Dallas
DALLAS - A North Dallas store is reopening a year after it was destroyed by a tornado.
The Central Market grocery store on Preston Road and Royal Lane had to be rebuilt.
The shopping center it’s in was hit by an EF-3 tornado last Oct. 20 and then demolished in February.
The celebrate its reopening, the store will give a gift to the Dallas Independent School District, which also lost several schools because of the tornado.
It’s also donating 50 trees to organizations to plant in the surrounding neighborhood.