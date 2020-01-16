Carlos Beltran stepping down as Mets manager

article

Carlos Beltran, the new manager of the NY Mets, stepped down Thursday amidst the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

Beltran had yet to coach a game with the Queens team.

In a nine-page report issued earlier this week by Major League Baseball, Beltran was among the group involved in the Astros' illicit use of electronics to pilfer signs during the 2017 World Series.

He was the only player named in the investigation.

Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and Executive Vice President & General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen issued a statement Thursday.

"We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways. This was not an easy decision. Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone's best interest for Carlos to move forward as manager of the Mets. We believe that Carlos was honest and forthcoming with us. We are confident that this will not be the final chapter in his baseball career. We remain excited about the talet on this team and committed to reaching our goals of winning now and in the future."

Beltran also issued a statement following his resignation.

"At a meeting this morning with Jeff and Brodie we mutually agreed to part ways. I'm grateful to them for giving me the opportunity but we agreed that this is in the best interest of the team. I couldn't let myself be a distraction for the team. I wish the entire organization success in the future."

The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox had fired their managers after MLB concluded they were involved in the scandal.

The scheme involved using trash cans and video cameras to send out signals to hitters.

Earlier this week, Houston fired AJ Hinch one hour after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred released his findings.

Boston's management took 29 1/2 hours to announce Alex Cora's departure.

Beltran, 42, played for the Mets from 2005 to 2011 and for the Astros in 2017. He signed as manager on Nov. 1, 2019.