Cal Fire: Fast-moving Glass Fire in Napa County explodes to 11,000 acres

Thousands of Sonoma and Napa county residents have been told to flee their homes as the Glass Fire and smaller related fires have threatened homes and buildings for miles.

An unknown number of homes and businesses have been burned, but already the damage has been known to have struck an inn and winery in the Napa Valley. Authorities speaking at a Sonoma County briefing feared there could be fatalities.

The Glass Fire ignited Sunday morning near St. Helena. The fire possibly sparked the Shady and Boysen fires which burst into view near the county line with Sonoma County. By Monday, the fires had merged into what Cal Fire calls the Glass Fire Incident.

The flame had destroyed 11,000 acres by Monday morning and there was no containment yet, according to Cal Fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Residents from Santa Rosa, Calistoga and smaller communities in Sonoma and Napa counties have been told to evacuate. For some residents, this was their second evacuation of the year after the large LNU fire started by lightning strikes this summer.

Deputies from the Sonoma County sheriff's office were trying to force people to leave their homes Sunday night, but encountered resistance in some cases from people refusing to scramble, according to the sheriff's office.

The fire had caused power outages too. In Napa County, there were 11,000 customers without electricity and 17,000 in Sonoma County, according to PG&E. In Napa County, there were 288 customers whose power had been intentionally cut as a public safety power shutoff while the rest were caused by fires.

The Marin-Sonoma Fairgrounds and Petaluma Veterans Building, which had been set up as evacuation centers, were at capacity and unable to accomodate people arriving Monday morning. The Sonoma Raceway, however, still had space to accept people looking for shelter.

The fire is known to have damaged properties in St. Helena, including the Glass Mountain Inn and Chateau Boswell Winery.

Flames were also visible from a news helicopter inside Trionne-Annadel State Park in Sonoma

A KTVU photographer driving along Deer Park Road encountered large debris along the road, including smoldering fallen trees and boulders.

Patients were transferred from Adventist Hospital in St. Helena on Sunday as a precaution.