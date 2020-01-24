Building explosion in northwest Houston felt miles away

APP USERS: Click here to watch live coverage

A massive building explosion in northwest Houston rattled houses miles away early Friday morning.

The explosion was first reported around 4:15 a.m. Friday at a business on Gessner Road near Clay Road.

The Houston Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital from a nearby home. Officials say one employee is unaccounted for.

All traffic is asked to avoid the area between Gessner, Genard, Sefani and Clay Road.

HFD Chief Samuel Peña says one of the chemicals the manufacturing company handles is polypropylene, which is believed to still be flowing. Hazmat and rescue crews are developing a plan to secure the valves before they can go in to do a primary and secondary assessment.

Chief Peña says one of the properties of polypropylene is that it is lighter than air, so it will dissipate. Hazmat is monitoring the air and has not detected any hazards to air quality at this point.

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer used in a wide variety of products. It is commonly used to make reusable food containers or beverage bottle caps. It is not a carcinogen.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says anyone who does not need to be in the area should stay away. No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Residents several miles from the explosion site felt the blast rattle their houses. Chief Acevedo says the debris field is about half a mile.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD says due to the explosion and limited access to the area, Bane Elementary and Dean Middle School will be closed today for all students and staff. All other facilities will be open, and students will be kept indoors.

The Monarch School and Institute is also closed.

Spring Branch ISD says facilities are fine and they are planning for a regular school day at all schools. All students will be kept inside as air quality continues to be monitored. Transportation delays are anticipated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.