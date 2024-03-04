Fort Worth police issue warrant for suspect in deadly shooting near West 7th

Fort Worth police believe they know the person responsible for a deadly shooting in the West 7th entertainment district over the weekend.

Police did not identify the suspect, but they do have a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday, police gave some limited information about what prompted the violence that left 29-year-old Bryson Rodgers dead.

Investigators say they’ve determined that Rodgers and the suspect were involved in a dispute that escalated as they were on the sidewalk here on Crockett Street.

Police will not say if the two knew each other or had any other connection before that deadly shooting.

Police would not be specific about how they were able to identify the suspect, but they are thanking members of the public for their assistance. They say there is a warrant issued for the man's arrest, but they have not shared his name.

Police have also addressed the public’s interest in measures the city is taking to increase safety in the popular area of restaurants, stores and bars.

"We want you to know that we want our residents to feel safe to come out and enjoy their entertainment districts," said Fort Worth Police Sgt. Jason Spencer. "The Fort Worth Police Department has continued to take measures to make sure that we are proactively addressing the level of crowds in West Seventh area. If you’re not aware, we have 8 to 10,000 people on weekend nights in a six square-block radius."

Police say the West Seventh Patrol Unit consists of 25 dedicated officers in addition to the off-duty officers and specialized units like the DWI enforcement and the gang unit.

Stepped-up patrols, an upcoming ambassador program and automatic rising street blockades are all part of the effort to make the area safer after the high-profile murder of TCU student Wes Purdy last September.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s fatal shooting is urged to contact Fort Worth PD.