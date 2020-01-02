Botham Jean's family appeals ruling dismissing Dallas from wrongful death lawsuit

article

The family of Botham Jean has filed an appeal against a judge’s ruling that dismissed the city of Dallas from the wrongful death lawsuit for Botham Jean.

Jean's family sued the city last year, along with Amber Guyger, the police officer who fatally shot him, and the lawsuit alleged the city of negligence in police training.

Last week, a federal judge dismissed the city of Dallas from the lawsuit, in part because Guyger was off-duty at the time and not working as a public servant.

In response to Judge Barbara Lynn's ruling, Jean’s family appealed that decision.

It’s not yet known when this appeal will be heard.

Guyger was found guilty in Jean’s murder, and is serving a 10-year prison sentence.