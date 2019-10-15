Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Dallas Baptist University

article

Students were evacuated from the Dallas Baptist University campus on Tuesday afternoon because of a threat.

Video from SKY 4 showed a heavy police presence with Dallas SWAT and bomb squad vehicles at the school just after 1 p.m.

DBU said it received a bomb threat that authorities are taking seriously. On Twitter, the school asked everyone to leave the campus immediately.

“For those who cannot evacuate the main campus, move to the Burg Center immediately,” DBU tweeted.

DBU canceled all classes for Tuesday and told students to wait for further instructions.