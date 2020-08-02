Body of drowning victim recovered in Grapevine Lake

article

Search crews recovered the body of a 36-year-old man who drowned in Grapevine Lake Sunday afternoon.

Authorities report Stanley Walker, of Desoto, was swimming without a life jacket near the shore off Murrell Park, when he went underwater and didn’t resurface just before 3:30 p.m.

The Grapevine and Flower Mound fire departments were called to the scene, along with Texas Game Wardens.

Crews recovered Walker’s body, and investigators said it appear to be an accidental drowning.

No further details were released.