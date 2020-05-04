Blue Angels to honor DFW frontline workers with flyover Wednesday

article

The Navy’s Blue Angels will fly over the Dallas-Fort Worth area Wednesday to pay tribute to the workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congresswoman Kay Granger confirmed the flyover will happen Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. The military jets will be in the air for about 35 minutes, she said.

“I’m proud to partner with the Navy to bring the Blue Angels to Fort Worth, showcasing our community’s deep appreciation to the brave doctors, nurses, first responders, and essential workers on the frontlines of our nation’s fight against the coronavirus,” Granger said.

Some aviation groups expect the Blue Angels to fly south from McKinney to Downtown Dallas and then west towards Fort Worth. The Navy is expected to release the official flyover route on Tuesday.

“These are unexpected, unprecedented times, but I know our community and country will emerge stronger than before. I’m proud to bring this display of national unity and support for those keeping our communities safe to Texas 12,” Granger added.