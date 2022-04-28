Billy Chemirmir Retrial: Prosecutors allege pattern of stalking

Prosecutors are only expected to call a few more witnesses before resting their case against a man accused of killing at least 18 senior citizens in Dallas and Collin counties.

On Wednesday, they told a Dallas County jury that the defendant, Billy Chemirmir, stalked his victims.

For the second straight day, they showed video that shows Chemirmir at a Walmart store in 2018 appearing to follow women who were later killed.

They also attempted to link him to the victims’ missing jewelry.

Chemirmir is currently on trial for the murder of 81-year-old Lu Harris.

This is his second trial after the first in November ended with a hung jury because of one holdout jury member.

