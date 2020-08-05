Billy Bob’s hopes to reopen as restaurant in Fort Worth

article

Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth wants to reopen as a restaurant instead of a bar.

Bars are closed under the governor’s current orders. But restaurants can remain open at 50% capacity.

The famed country-western spot in the Fort Worth Stockyards hopes to reopen under the name Billy Bob's Texas and Honky Tonk Kitchen and begin serving food next week. It is still waiting on a permit.

It will also host concerts but is not bringing back bull riding just yet.

More than half of Billy Bob’s sales will need to come from food and not alcohol when it does reopen.