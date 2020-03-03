Beth Van Duyne leads Republican primary for US House District 24, while Democratic race appears set for runoff

article

Rep. Kenny Marchant is retiring after serving U.S. House District 24 since 2005. Early voting results show the Republican primary has a clear leader, but there is a hotly contested race on the Democratic side to find Marchant's replacement.

For the Republicans, former Irving mayor Beth Van Duyne holds a big lead after early voting.

She’s been endorsed by President Trump, who appointed her as the regional director of HUD in 2018.

On the Democratic side, the person who nearly beat Marchant in 2018, Jan McDowell, is back on the ballot, but early voting numbers have her behind both Kim Olson and Candace Valenzuela.

Olson, an Air Force veteran, ran for agriculture commissioner in 2018 and came within five points of defeating the GOP incumbent.

She leads in the voting, while early voting numbers have Valenzuela in second.

If the numbers hold, Olson and Valenzuela would face off in a runoff primary election on Tuesday, May 26.

