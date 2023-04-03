Closing arguments expected in ex-Balch Springs officer's wrongful death civil trial

Closing arguments are expected Monday in the civil lawsuit against former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver.

Oliver is being sued for millions of dollars for killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards back in 2017.

The teen was a passenger in a car that tried to leave as officers were breaking up a house party.

Oliver’s body camera video showed him firing shots into the Impala as it was driving away.

He took the stand on Friday to explain why he pulled the trigger and said he takes the blame.

Edwards’ father said it’s been nearly six years but there’s still a void in his life.

Odell Edwards is upset that Oliver has never apologized to the family.

"If he was sorry, we wouldn't be here today," said Edwards family attorney Daryl Washington. "He wouldn't be on that stand still making excuses for taking Jordan's life."

An economist told the federal jury the estimated statistical value of Jordan's life was $7.7 million.

It will be up to the jurors to decide if and how much Oliver will have to pay in damages for Edwards’ death.

Oliver is currently serving a 15-year murder sentence.