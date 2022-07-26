Balch Springs grass fire cases $6M in damage to homes

Fire investigators are assessing the damage from Monday’s devastating grass fire that burned more than two dozen homes in Balch Springs, southeast of Dallas.

The fire started around 3 p.m. while most people were away at work. While that helped with evacuations and prevented injuries, it didn’t do much to limit the property damage.

Balch Springs Fire Marshal Shaun Davis said the flames caused an estimated $6 million in property damage. A total of 26 homes were affected by either fire, smoke or water. Nine were destroyed.

On Tuesday, fire crews will be going through the neighborhood assessing which homes are safe to return to and which can have power restored.

The fire was caused by a crew cutting grass in a nearby field. A spark from the equipment ignited the dead, dry grass.

Davis said the wind and dry conditions were the most challenging factors in trying to get it all under control.

"When we got on scene, because of the intensity of the wind I noticed when I was even assisting with efforts initially to put the fire out, as I would get fire out and I would move forward I would look behind me and fire was re-igniting right behind me. I even looked up at one time where our brush truck was driving and spraying out fire, as it got away from it the fire was re-igniting around the truck," he said.

Davis also said the winds were about 20 to 25 miles per hour at the time.

The Balch Springs Fire Department plans to meet with all the homeowners at its rec center. The Red Cross will also be there to help those families.

Those who want to donate to the fire victims are encouraged to drop off donations at the Opal J. Smith Food Pantry.