‘Autumn at the Arboretum’ kicks off this weekend at Dallas Arboretum

The pandemic will not keep autumn from being celebrated at the Dallas Arboretum.

This year’s fall festival includes four 20-foot-tall decorated pumpkin houses. There are more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash and tens of thousands of flowers in the garden.

The Dallas Arboretum's 66-acre garden has plenty of space for people to safely stay at a distance from one another. Guests also have timed entry tickets and assigned parking spots.

Autumn at the Arboretum opens Saturday and runs through Nov. 1.

To book tickets or for more information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/autumn-at-the-arboretum/.