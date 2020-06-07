Authorities searching for two suspects who set fire to Tarrant County courthouse
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Fire Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people seen on surveillance video running from a burning building.
Arson investigators found that just before 2:30 a.m. on May 1, the two suspects set the Tarrant County Southwest Courthouse on fire.
The courthouse is on Granbury Road, near the Chisholm Trail Parkway, south of I-20.
The fire department said one person wore a dark Nike sweatshirt with a TCU logo on it.