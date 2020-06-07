Authorities searching for two suspects who set fire to Tarrant County courthouse

article

The Fort Worth Fire Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people seen on surveillance video running from a burning building.

Arson investigators found that just before 2:30 a.m. on May 1, the two suspects set the Tarrant County Southwest Courthouse on fire.

The courthouse is on Granbury Road, near the Chisholm Trail Parkway, south of I-20.

The fire department said one person wore a dark Nike sweatshirt with a TCU logo on it.