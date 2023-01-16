Police fatally shoot Downtown Austin shooting suspect during pursuit

Austin police fatally shot a shooting suspect during a foot pursuit Sunday night in the Downtown Entertainment District.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon briefed the media, surrounded by city officials.

Chacon said the first 911 call came in around 11:33 p.m. saying that there was a man with a gun in the area of 5th St. and Guadalupe St.

Officers were immediately sent to the area.

About a minute later, another call indicated that they could hear multiple gunshots and people were running.

As the chief described it – it was chaos.

It was the night before a federal holiday so the Downtown Entertainment District was quite busy, even though it was a Sunday night.

About a minute after officers responded, a person was shot and had non-life threatening injuries.

Some officers treated the person until EMS arrived on scene while other officers blanketed the area.

Three officers on a utility vehicle found someone matching the description of the shooter.

They say they saw his gun and yelled for him to drop the weapon, but he ran away.

One of the officers jumped out of the utility vehicle and ran after him.

Within seconds of that pursuit, the officer shot at the suspect taking him down.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

"During all of these events it's important to stress this is the Downtown Entertainment District. There were people everywhere many on foot people in vehicles as well generally it was a very active area of town despite the late hour however apart from the individual who was shot and the suspect shot by the officer no one else was injured and no officers were injured in this incident."

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

All three officers have been placed on administrative duty, which is standard protocol after an officer involved shooting.

All of the officers were wearing body cameras and that video will be released in 10 working days.

Police are now conducting two investigations – one criminal and one administrative.