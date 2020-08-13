Austin City Council approves budget including funding cuts to APD

Austin City Council has approved its fiscal year 2020-2021 budget which includes the cutting of $150 million in funds to the Austin Police Department.

Officials say that of that $150 million, $23 million will be reinvested for social programs and services. The breakdown, according to a news release from the City of Austin, will be:

Reduce Austin Police Department (APD) funding by approximately $20 million – taken primarily from cadet classes and overtime – to reinvest in permanent supportive housing and services, EMS for COVID-19 response, family violence shelter and protection, violence prevention, workforce development, and a range of other programs.

Move a number of APD functions (and related funding of nearly $80 million) out of APD over the course of the fiscal year. These include Forensics Sciences, Communications/911 call center, strategic support, and internal affairs.

Create a Reimagine Safety Fund to divert almost $50 million from APD toward alternative forms of public safety and community support, to be delivered from outside APD, as determined through the year-long reimagining process.

The total APD budget that was approved will be about $290 million which is down from the $434 million that was in the proposed budget.

Following months of demonstrations against police brutality in the wake of Minnesota man George Floyd’s death, activists had been pushing for the city to defund the Austin Police Department by $100 million.

During Monday, August 12's budget hearings, about 250 phone speakers signed up and more in-person at the Palmer Events Center to talk about the budget.

The entire fiscal year 2020-2021 budget totals $4.2 billion and officials say it assumes a property tax rate of 53.5 cents per $100 of taxable value which includes additional money for the Project Connect initiative. Voters will need to approve those additional taxes to fund Project Connect.

Officials also say that under the adopted budget, typical rate payers will see their Austin Energy bills go down and their Austin Water bills frozen. Austin Resource Recovery charges will increase, by just over $31 per year, to pay for the citywide implementation of curbside organic materials collection.

Other highlights from the budget include: