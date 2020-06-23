Attorney for family of missing Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen to provide an update

The attorney for the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, Natalie Khawam, is holding a press conference to discuss the latest findings in the search for Guillen and what the family intends to do moving forward.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in Killeen following a meeting with Fort Hood officials. FOX 7 Austin will stream it online and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

20-year-old Guillen was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood, Texas and has not been heard from since.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card, and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

The 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, Col. Ralph Overland, recently appointed an investigating team led by a senior investigating officer (IO) to conduct a commander’s investigation, referred to as an “AR 15-6 Investigation” into allegations that Guillen was sexually harassed.

Ft. Hood officials said in a Facebook post that U.S. Army troopers with the 3rd Calvary Regiment searched for Guillen June 17-18 in the training area near the regiment area of operations and then expanded the search north, on the east side of the training area.

Advertisement

Troopers searched buildings, barracks, fields, training areas, lakes, and trails.

RELATED: US Army troopers continue searching for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Officials say Guillen is originally from Houston and an avid runner. She's described as being of Hispanic descent, five feet, two inches tall, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her Military Occupational Specialty is a 91F, Small Arms/Artillery Repairer.

A reward has also been doubled for help finding Guillen. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) recently announced that they have agreed to match the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command's $25,000 reward. The combined reward is now $50,000.

RELATED: Investigation initiated into sexual harassment allegations concerning missing Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

This all comes just days after the remains of another Fort Hood soldier, Gregory Wedel-Morales, who had been missing since August 2019 were found. The U.S. Army CID was offering a reward for information to find Wedel-Morales and had stated that investigators currently have no reason to believe Wedel-Morales and Guillen's cases are related.

RELATED: Remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales found in Killeen, foul play suspected

However, the family of Guillen pointed to CID's handling of the investigation into the disappearance of Wedel-Morales as a reason why they believe the FBI and not Army CID should take the lead in investigating Guillen's disappearance.