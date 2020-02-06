Arlington student killed in shooting at apartment complex

article

A 16-year-old Arlington High School student was killed during a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday evening.

Police said the shooting happened across the street from UTA student housing, in the 900 block of Benge Dr.

The cause of the shooting is not yet known, but officers arrived on scene to find a 16-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified, but Arlington ISD confirmed he was a student at Arlington High School.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.