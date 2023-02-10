Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM Phoenix Open

Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say they have arrested a 27-year-old man for various offenses as a result of a disruption incident at the WM Phoenix Open that was captured on video.

According to a statement issued by police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from the general admissions bleachers at the WM Phoenix Open's 16th hole and went onto the course. From there, he ran through a player access tunnel to the 17th hole.

"McConnell continued his disruption of the tournament by jumping into the water and swimming to the middle of the water hazard. McConnell ignored commands by officers to immediately exit the water. He eventually complied and swam to the 18th hole where he was placed under arrest," read a portion of the statement.

McConnell, according to police, was never naked during the incident, and was not injured. He is accused of trespassing, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a lawful order from law enforcement.

