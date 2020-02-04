Appeals court justices to rule in legal fight over North Texas baby on life support

article

The legal battle over the care of a terminally ill baby on life support was back in court Tuesday.

Tinslee Lewis has been in the hospital since she was born because of a rare heart defect. She relies on a ventilator and feeding tube.

Cook Children’s Medical Center wants to allow her to pass away peacefully. Doctors there believe her condition will never improve and argue it’s cruel and unethical to keep her on life support.

Her family is fighting to continue her medical care. They believe she has the right to live.

Attorneys for both sides argued their case before Texas’ Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth Tuesday morning. The justices said they will issue a written opinion and ruling but gave no date or time reference.

After the hearing, Trinity Lewis became emotional when talking about her daughter who celebrated her first birthday this past weekend.

She has the support of Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton. They have urged the court to protect Tinslee’s life and give her family members the opportunity to tell their side of the story.

The hospital also released a statement after the hearing that said its patients deserve the best, most compassionate care possible.

“While every patient’s journey looks different, our commitment to them never fades as we keep pressing forward to put our patients’ needs above our own and working hard to give each child the very best care they deserve. This level of commitment becomes even more important when we are fighting for children who don’t have a voice,” Cook Children’s said in a statement.