Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in Dallas crash that killed young couple bonds out of jail

By
Published 
Far East Dallas
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Driver arrested for crash that killed young couple

A small memorial of flowers, candles and balloons marks the spot where Milena Wilske and Angel Ortuno were killed. Police say the victims were at an intersection turning left when the driver of a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit them.

DALLAS - The suspect charged in the killings of two people over the weekend in Dallas has bonded out of jail.

Antonio Ortiz, 22, is charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Antonio Ortiz

Witnesses told police he sped through a stop sign in Far East Dallas Saturday night.

His truck collided with a car that was making a turn near Centerville and Ferguson roads, in the area around White Rock Lake.

The crash killed 18-year-old Milena Wilske and her boyfriend, Angel Ortuno.

"You could see marks all over the road and mud," said Wilske’s friend, Joshua Reyes. "It just shows the amount of force that was put upon that car and upon them."

Related

Speeding driver runs stop sign, kills young couple in Far East Dallas crash, police say
article

Speeding driver runs stop sign, kills young couple in Far East Dallas crash, police say

A small memorial of flowers, candles and balloons marks the spot where Milena Wilske and Angel Ortuno were killed. Police say the victims were at an intersection turning left when a high-speed driver of a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit them.

Police believe Ortiz was going around 60-70 miles per hour when he ran the red light.

He was released late Monday on a $75,000 bond.