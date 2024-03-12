Suspect in Dallas crash that killed young couple bonds out of jail

The suspect charged in the killings of two people over the weekend in Dallas has bonded out of jail.

Antonio Ortiz, 22, is charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Witnesses told police he sped through a stop sign in Far East Dallas Saturday night.

His truck collided with a car that was making a turn near Centerville and Ferguson roads, in the area around White Rock Lake.

The crash killed 18-year-old Milena Wilske and her boyfriend, Angel Ortuno.

"You could see marks all over the road and mud," said Wilske’s friend, Joshua Reyes. "It just shows the amount of force that was put upon that car and upon them."

Police believe Ortiz was going around 60-70 miles per hour when he ran the red light.

He was released late Monday on a $75,000 bond.