Another COVID-19 testing site being opened in Dallas, with results for those tested expected in 2-3 days

Another COVID-19 testing site will be opening in Dallas on Monday, and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said those who get tested at the site should get their results back in 48-72 hours.

The testing site, which is opening in partnership with the city of Dallas and Texas Department of Emergency Management, will be opened at Mountain View College, 4849 W. Illinois Avenue.

Those going to be tested are asked to enter off Duncanville Rd. and then follow Mountain View College Ave. down to the entrance to the testing area.

It will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, then starting Tuesday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no residency requirement, and it open to all North Texans.

One of the big complaints about the other testing sites in Dallas is the amount of time it takes for people getting tested to get their results.

Mayor Johnson said those "who are tested at Mountain View can expect to receive their results within 48-72 hours."

