American Airlines to give masks to passengers

American Airlines promised to step up the cleaning of its planes to protect workers and passengers.

The Fort Worth-based airline will start giving travelers masks and wipes before flights. Flight attendants will also be required to wear masks beginning Saturday.

New cleaning procedures will include using a disinfectant approved by the EPA in customer areas, tray tables, seat buckles, armrests, window shades and seatback screens, as well as doors and overhead bin handles.

There will also be protective gear and cleaners for flight attendants and pilots.

“We are looking out for our customers’ well-being to give them peace of mind while they travel with us,” said Kurt Stache, American's senior vice president of customer experience. “We’re moving quickly on these enhancements and we’ll continue to improve the travel experience for our customers and team members as we navigate these times together.”

Jet Blue also announced it will require passengers to wear face coverings beginning on Monday. Passenger must cover their nose and mouth during check-in, boarding, the flight and they leave the plane.

Jet Blue did not indicate if it would provide the masks or if passengers must bring their own.