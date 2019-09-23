Amber Guyger murder trial gets underway Monday in Dallas

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger goes on trial for murder Monday – one year after the death of Botham Jean in his own apartment.

Both sides will lay out their case in opening statements at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Downtown Dallas. The jury will have to decide if what Guyger did was murder or something else.

Last year Guyger shot and killed Jean, who was her upstairs neighbor at the Southside Flats in Dallas.

She had just finished a shift at the Dallas Police Department and was still in uniform when she claims she mistook his apartment for her own and thought he was a burglar.

Cellphone video shows Guyger on the phone calling for help. She said she gave him "verbal commands that were ignored" then shot him before ever entering the apartment.

Attorney Russell Wilson is a former prosecutor not associated with the case. He said the first day of the trial is critical. The opening statements will serve as a roadmap for the trial.

"Trial psychologists tell us that a lot of jurors form their opinions about guilt or innocence during opening statements and everything after that is just the information that fills what you're already told," Wilson said.

Guyger was initially arrested and charged with manslaughter but a grand jury indicted her for murder in November.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot maintains that is the appropriate charge.

“It seemed to me that people were misinterpreting the facts of the case and what they meant legally. So this issue of manslaughter, that it was manslaughter, I wrote no. This is more appropriately a murder case based on the facts as reported,” he said. “I’ve studied what we have and I feel comfortable that we’re going forward on it. But I don’t have any idea how it will end up.”

Judge Tammy Kemp denied the defense team’s request to have the trial moved out of Dallas County because of what attorneys called prejudicial and inflammatory media coverage.

There is a gag order in place, preventing attorneys on either side from commenting publically on the case.

This week Jean’s family is expected to testify, along with expert witnesses who will discuss police use of force.

"I think you're gonna hear family and probably one of the first responders. You're gonna go through the scene of what do you see when you hear the 911 call, you arrive on scene and what's going on," Wilson said.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

