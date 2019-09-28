Amber Guyger murder trial continues on Saturday

The murder trial for Amber Guyger continues Saturday, a day after she took the stand and testified that she perceived Botham Jean to be a threat and chose to confront that threat with deadly force.

The defense continued its case Saturday morning, first calling former Dallas ISD and DPD Deputy Chief Craig Miller to the stand. There was a hearing to see if he could give expert witness testimony for Amber Guyger’s defense team.

The judge ruled that Miller could testify about inattentional blindness, but couldn't discuss his opinion on whether he thought Guyger's action were reasonable.

This comes after Guyger spent about three hours on the stand on Friday.

She is the only living eyewitness with a first-hand account of what happened in Jean’s apartment. While on the stand on Friday, she reiterated her claim that she believed she was walking into her own unit instead of Jean’s apartment.

Defense attorneys laid out her biography and had her explain why she wanted to be an officer before moving onto the day in question and why she felt like she had to shoot and kill Jean. Prosecutors then cross-examined her and questioned her decision making.

Throughout her testimony, Guyger expressed regret at what had happened. At one point, she emotionally apologized and said living with her actions has been extremely difficult.

“I feel like a terrible person. I feel like a piece of crap. I hate it, I hate it. I hate that I have to live with this every single day of my life. And I ask God for forgiveness and I hate myself every single day. I feel like I don’t deserve a chance to be with my family and friends. I wish he was the one with the gun and killed me. I never wanted to take an innocent person’s life and I am so sorry. This is not about hate. It’s about being scared that night," Guyger said.

