AMBER Alert issued for missing 12-year-old out of Kaufman County

An AMBER Alert was issued for a 12-year-old boy that Crandall police believe was abducted.

12-year-old Connor Young was last seen at noon on July 4, 20204 in the 2800 block of Lolita Way in Heartland, Texas, about 25 miles east of Dallas.

Police are looking for 42-year-old Dorcas Young in connection to the child's abduction.

Investigators did not give a connection between the 12-year-old and the suspect.

Young is believed to be driving a black 2023 GMC Yukon with the license plate number SNH9831.

Police say they believe the boy is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crandall Police Department at 469-376-4500.