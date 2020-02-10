Amber Alert issued for missing Dallas brothers after mom is murdered

article

Dallas police issued an Amber Alert Monday morning for two young boys who may have been taken by their father after their mother was murdered.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 7-year-old Jorden Rodgers and 1-year-old Julien Rodgers were last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday near Interstate 30 and Ferguson Road in Pleasant Grove.

Sources told FOX 4 the boys' mother was killed sometime on Sunday at an apartment complex on Ferguson Road. They are now missing.

They may have been taken by their father, Johnnie Ray Palmore, who police described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and 155 pounds with long gold dreadlocks.

Jorden is described as being 4 feet tall and 60 pounds. He has long dreadlocks. Julien is about 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds.

Anyone who spots the boys or Palmore should call 911 immediately.