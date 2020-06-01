AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Waco boy

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing two-year-old boy in Waco.

The Waco Police Department is looking for two-year-old Frankie Gonzalez. He is described as a white male, approximately 2'6", unknown weight, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pants with Mickey Mouse on them and black-and-white Nike shoes.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Gonzalez was last seen just before 2 p.m. June 1 at the intersection of N. University Parks and Herring Avenue near Pecan Bottom Park in Waco.

A suspect and vehicle description was not provided. According to the AMBER Alert, law enforcement officials believe Gonzalez to be in grave or immediate danger.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

Anyone with information on Gonzalez's whereabouts is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.