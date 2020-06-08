Amber Alert issued for Irving 7-month-old girl

An Amber Alert was issued late Sunday for an Irving baby girl who was taken by her mother.

Serinity Berry's mom is identified by police as Jocelyn Nicole Bridges.

Police said the mother has a history of mental health issues and there is an ongoing custody order being finalized. Until that decision is made, CPS designed a plan to have the child stay with her grandparents.

Investigators say Sunday night, the 35-year-old mother went to the Park Manor retirement homes. Once there she pulled a fire alarm, banged on the grandparent's door, snatched the child, pushed the grandmother to the floor and left with the baby.

Berry was last seen wearing a white onesie. Bridges was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt with blue jean leggings. The mom has black hair with brown highlights and was braided.

Police reported Monday morning that Bridges’ car was found abandoned in business’ parking lot in Dallas. It’s not known how Bridges is getting around.