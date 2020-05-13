Amber Alert issued for Grand Saline 14-year-old girl

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen in Grand Saline on Monday.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Willow Sirmans. She was last seen in Grand Saline on Monday around 10 p.m.

Police say they are looking for 21-year-old Austen Walker in connection to Willow’s abduction.

Law enforcement believe Willow is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is urged to call the van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.