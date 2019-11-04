Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old San Antonio girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old San Antonio girl who was abducted in the early hours of Monday morning.

Jaya Trevino was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt that says "Big Sister" in pink and purple lettering and a diaper. She is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 10000 block of Shaenfield Road in San Antonio at 12:19 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say they are also looking for 33-year-old Juan Trevino who was last seen wearing a white cap, black jacket, blue Nike t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He is 5'7", 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on both arms and a music note tattoo behind his left ear.

Authorities are also looking for a black 2014 Nissan Sentra, license plate number MKS1273.

Law enforcement officials believe Jaya is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-4630.

VIEW THE FULL AMBER ALERT BELOW: