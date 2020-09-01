Amber Alert for missing girls, 1 and 11, out of Northeast Texas discontinued

article

The Amber Alert for two little girls from Northeast Texas who were believed to have been abducted has been discontinued.

The alert was issued Tuesday for 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood out of Atlanta, Texas.

The two girls were last seen Monday around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas.

They were believed to be in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with Texas license plate number MBD2390. A suspect description was not released.

Authorities initially said the two girls could be in grave danger.

It's not yet clear if they have been found safe.