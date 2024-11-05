Amber Alert: 12-year-old Kaufman County boy found safe

article

The Brief 12-year-old Connor Young was found safe in Dallas on Tuesday morning. He was with his biological mother, 42-year-old Dorcas Young, in the Preston Hollow area. An Amber Alert was issued after the pair disappeared last week.



A 12-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe in Dallas on Tuesday morning.

Dallas police located both Connor Young and his biological mother, 42-year-old Dorcas Young, in the Preston Hollow area.

Both appeared to be in good health, police said.

An Amber Alert was issued for the Kaufman County boy on Sunday after officials said he was abducted by his mother.

She does not have custody of him, and officials believed the boy was in grave or immediate danger.

The pair had been seen last on Wednesday at The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas.

There’s no word yet on if Dorcas Young will face any charges.