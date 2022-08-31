Allen ISD teacher indicted for indecency with a child

article

A middle school teacher in Allen is on administrative leave after being indicted by a grand jury.

According to police records, Anthony Mattei was booked into the Collin County jail Wednesday on charges of indecency with a child by sexual conduct.

A grand jury found enough evidence to suggest that Mattei may have touched a student’s breast and genitals for sexual gratification on two occasions between August and September of 2021, according to court documents.

Earlier this week, the Allen Independent School District sent a letter home to parents notifying them that a teacher at Curtis Middle School had been indicted on allegations of misconduct.

Allen ISD said the allegations were made against Mattei in April. The district investigated those claims and contacted the police.

Mattei was placed on administrative leave during the investigation process but then allowed back into the classroom.

"Allen ISD followed its investigation procedures in place, and based off the available evidence, was unable to sustain the allegation. However, in an abundance of caution, Allen ISD followed up on its investigation by notifying Child Protective Services (CPS) of the incident," the district said in the letter to parents.

Allen ISD said it was not aware of the grand jury proceedings until Tuesday. Mattei was placed on administrative leave again at that point.

He was hired by the district as a substitute in 2019 and became a teacher in 2021.

Allen ISD said it will be hiring an independent, third-party investigator to review the way the district handled the investigation.