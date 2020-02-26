Accused North Texas serial killer indicted for more murders

article

A Dallas County grand jury has indicted an accused serial killer on two more counts of capital murder.

Billy Chemirmir was arrested in March of 2018 after police linked him to the murder of an 81-year-old Dallas woman.

Since then, he’s been accused of killing and robbing more than a dozen elderly women in Dallas and Collin counties. Many of them lived at senior living facilities.

In his latest indictment, he’s charged with the murders of Leah Corken and Juanita Prudy. Court documents say they were smothered to death with a pillow.

Chemirmir has been in the Dallas County jail since his arrest.