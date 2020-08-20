95-year-old World War II veteran who beat COVID-19 passes away

article

A 95-year-old Dallas World War II veteran who beat COVID-19 after a two-week-long battle has died.

Roy Kinslow contracted the virus in July and was admitted into a Dallas hospital and also developed pneumonia.

After two weeks at the hospital, Kinslow was released COVID-free on Aug. 13. He was transferred to a Mesquite rehab facility since the virus took a toll on his lungs, and he needed occupational therapy to strengthen his muscles.

Kinslow’s daughter, Suzette, announced on Thursday that he passed away in the morning.

“It is with the greatest heartbreak, sadness, surprise, confusion to us all that the greatest father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandad, great grandad, Aggie, and friend to so many, left this world today at 9:30 a.m,” she wrote on social media. “He now is with our Lord and Savior. May all our hearts be mended to whom he touched.”

Because of all the COVID-19 precautions Kinslow’s family members were not able to be by his side at the hospital. After time at the rehab facility, they were hoping to bring him back home.

