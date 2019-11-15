76-year-old woman in critical condition after being attacked by 3 pit bulls in Dallas

article

Dallas police say a woman is in critical condition after being attacked by three pit bulls late Friday morning.

The attack happened just after 11:30 a.m., when Dallas PD officers were called near Coleshire Drive and Starkey Street for an animal attack.

According to police, officers found that three pit bulls had attacked a 76-year-old woman.

No further details have been released about the attack, but police say the victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Animal Control are in possession of the dogs.

One witness said he helped pull the dogs off the woman. He said it initially looked like she may have been playing with the dogs at the park, but noticed something didn't seem right, and then realized she was being attacked.

The dogs’ owner will be issued citations by Animal Control, as well as a grand jury referral.