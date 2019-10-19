6 people treated after hazmat situation in Fort Worth

Fire officials say six people have been decontaminated, one of which may have to be taken to a hospital, following a hazmat situation at a Fort Worth business.

The call was initially reported to be a fire at 5 Star Foods, a refrigerated food manufacturing plant.

When firefighters got on scene, they determined that the fire was contained by the system in the building, but that some people there may have been exposed to hazardous material.

The level 2 hazmat response led to six people being decontaminated. One of them may have to be transported to a hospital.

No firefighters or fire department personnel were impacted.

A hazmat team is set to enter the building for further investigation.