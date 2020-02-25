5 students taken into custody after fight prompts lockdown at middle school in Fort Worth

article

Several students were taken into custody at a middle school in Fort Worth after a fight that injured several staff members and a police officer.

The fight started around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rosemont Middle School on Seminary Drive.

Fort Worth police said what started as an argument between three to five students in the hallway escalated to a scuffle involving staff members and a police officer who was trying to break it up.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown. Students were held in their classrooms and officers were sent to the scene to investigate.

MedStar EMS officials said a total of eight people including two students, five staff members and the officer were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Five students were taken into custody. It’s not clear if they will face charges.

There were no weapons involved, police said.

The school will have additional security on campus for the rest of the day as a precaution.