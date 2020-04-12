4 deaths reported in Dallas County on deadliest day since coronavirus outbreak

Dallas County reported its deadliest day since the coronavirus outbreak began on Sunday.

Three of the four deaths reported Sunday were people who lived in long-term care centers. That number is tough to hear considering how easily the virus can spread in places like nursing homes where there are a high number of vulnerable people.

The deaths reported Sunday were a woman in her 60s living at Winters Park Nursing in Garland, a man in his 90s living at The Reserve at Richardson and a man in his 80s who lived at Brentwood Place One Nursing Home in Dallas.

The fourth death reported Sunday was a man in his 60s who lived in Dallas. All had underlying health conditions.

It brings Dallas County to 31 total COVID-19 deaths. There are also now 1,723 confirmed positive cases in the county.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is asking people to be patient and keep following social distancing guidelines because they are working.

“Together we can flatten the curve. And although there will be more deaths, there will be less death than if we don’t do these things. It’s really incumbent on all of us to make those good choices and not to run out and things that we know are dangerous,” he said.

A report out late last week shows more than 160 nursing homes in Texas have at least one coronavirus case. More than three dozen nursing home residents and staff members have died from complications caused by the virus.

Those numbers are incomplete because the Texas Health and Human Services Commission did not release the total number of cases in nursing homes statewide.

Also over the weekend, Collin County reported its eighth COVID-19 death – an 84-year-old McKinney man with underlying health conditions. He died Saturday night in his home after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 9.

Tarrant County health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing their total to 806. Denton County now has 482 total COVID-19 cases after reporting eight new cases.

Hunt County, northeast of Dallas, reported its first coronavirus death this weekend. The woman was in her 30s or 40s but did have underlying medical issues.

