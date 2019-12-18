3 people shot, 1 killed in Southeast Oak Cliff drive-by shooting at gas station
article
DALLAS - One person was killed and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in Southeast Oak Cliff Wednesday night.
The shooting happened just before 8 p. m. at a convenience store at the corner of Bonnie View and Simpson Stuart Road.
Investigators do not believe the man who was killed was the intended target.
Police say two women who were shot did not receive life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.