3 dead, one rescued after building collapse in west Houston

By Randy Buffington
HOUSTON - Emergency crews are on the scene of a building collapse near Interstate 10, and Town and Country Road in Houston.

According to Houston Police, 3 people are confirmed dead and one victim was rescued and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The building which is currently under construction had a stairwell collapse around 3 p.m. 

Police say the rescue team is trying to figure out what will be the best way to get into the building. 

